The banking crisis is doing the Fed's work and creating a window for stocks to rally

Jim Cramer
Enough with the confusion. Let me lay it out for you. We want the Federal Reserve tightening cycle to end and to end now. We do not want an immediate set of interest rate cuts because there's little doubt that by doing so the Fed will undo a lot of what it has accomplished and it has accomplished a great deal. But it's not enough to take inflation down to 4%, let alone 2%, which is its ultimate target.