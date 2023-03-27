Here's why the U.S. had to sweeten terms to get the SVB sale done

The winning bidder in the government's auction of Silicon Valley Bank's main assets received several concessions to make the deal happen.

First Citizens BancShares is acquiring $72 billion in SVB assets at a discount of $16.5 billion, or 23%, according to a Sunday release from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

But even after the deal closes, the FDIC remains on the hook to dispose of the majority of remaining SVB assets, about $90 billion, which are being kept in receivership.

And the FDIC agreed to an eight-year loss-sharing deal on commercial loans First Citizens is taking over, as well as a special credit line for "contingent liquidity purposes," the North Carolina-based bank said Monday.

All told, the SVB failure will cost the FDIC's Deposit Insurance Fund about $20 billion, the agency said. That cost will be borne by higher fees on American banks that enjoy FDIC protection.

Shares of First Citizens shot up 45% in trading Monday.