Stocks making the biggest midday moves: Coinbase, First Citizens, Roku and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:

Coinbase Global — Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange tumbled nearly 10% in midday trading, along with Bitcoin and ether, after the Commodity Futures and Trading Commission filed a complaint against crypto exchange operator Binance. The CFTC alleges the exchange actively solicited U.S. users and subverted the exchanges own "ineffective compliance program." The suit called both bitcoin and ether "commodities."

First Citizens BancShares — The Raleigh, NC-based bank soared 50% after agreeing to buy Silicon Valley Bank's deposits and loans. The deal includes about $72 billion of SVB assets at a discount of $16.5 billion.

First Republic , PacWest — Regional bank stocks moved higher on Monday after reports that the government was considering further support and that deposit outflows had slowed. Shares of First Republic jumped by 16%, while PacWest Bancorp rose about 4% and Western Alliance gained nearly 8%.

Roku — Shares of the media platform jumped more than 4% after Susquehanna upgraded it to positive from neutral. The Wall Street firm said it continues to see Roku as "a prime beneficiary of the secular shift of linear budgets."

Frontier Communications — Shares of the telecommunications company slid about 9% after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to underweight. The firm noted that Frontier is changing hands at a significant premium compared to peers, including AT&T and Verizon. The stock had been faring better than the broader field of hardwire telecoms firms, but Monday's slide pushed the stock down roughly 16% from the start of the year.

Carnival — The cruise operator shed 3.3% despite beating earnings expectations for its first quarter. However, it guided for an EPS loss of 34 to 42 cents in the second quarter, more than StreetAccount's estimate of 28 cents.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings — The stock was down 2.8% during midday trading after Citi downgraded the retailer to sell from neutral, saying it has a "difficult model to scale" and has seen weaker productivity at its new stores in the past several years.

International Flavors & Fragrances — The stock advanced 5.8% in midday trading. The New York-based maker of flavors, fragrances, and cosmetic ingredients reaffirmed first-quarter adjusted EBITDA guidance on Monday of $470 million to $490 million, slightly below StreetAccount's estimate of $492 million. It reaffirmed revenue of $2.95 billion to $3 billion, compared to $3 billion expected by analysts, per StreetAccount. IFF also reaffirmed its commitment to its net debt to credit adjusted EBITDA target of less than 3x by the end of 2024.

Pinterest — The social media platform gained 1.3% after UBS upgraded it to buy from neutral. The firm said PINS has the potential to improve advertising under new leadership.

Corning — The glass and fiber optic cable maker advanced nearly 2% after getting an upgrade at Deutsche Bank to buy from hold. Analyst Matthew Niknam said Corning is "turning a corner" on revenues and earnings per share.

Marqeta — The payments stock jumped nearly 10% after Wolfe Research upgraded it to outperform from peer perform. The Wall Street firm said the risk and reward for the stock is "too compelling," and that investors are underappreciating the business.

—CNBC's Alex Harring, Pia Singh, Yun Li, Sarah Min, Jesse Pound and Brian Evans contributed reporting.