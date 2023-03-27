Treasury yields rise as investors weigh banking sector developments

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals 0.01%.

At 4:52 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by close to five basis points to 3.4265%. The 2-year Treasury was trading at around 3.8875% after rising by over 11 basis points.

U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Monday as investors assessed the latest changes in the banking sector and concerns about its future eased slightly.

Investors considered fresh developments in the banking sector. Early on Monday, the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation announced that First Citizens Bank & Trust Co would purchase deposits and loans held by the now-collapsed Silicon Valley Bank.

First Citizens Bank is set to buy SVB assets worth around $72 billion at a $16.5 billion discount, while around $90 billion worth of SVB's holdings are expected to be left "in receivership for disposition by the FDIC," according to an FDIC statement.

Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank shares appeared to recover from Friday's sell-off, which was prompted by a jump in its credit default swaps, and were last up in pre-market trading.

Concerns about both regional and global banks have spread rapidly in recent weeks as investors fretted about whether SVB's collapse and Credit Suisse's takeover by UBS were a sign of sector-wide contagion.

The turmoil also played a role in the Federal Reserve's latest policy decision, its chairman Jerome Powell said last week after the central bank hike interest rates by 25 basis points. It also hinted at a potential pause of rate increases on the horizon.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard suggested Friday that the Fed would need to balance policy decisions that limited stress in the financial system with easing inflation and indicated that further rate hikes were still an option.

On Monday, Fed Governor Philip Jefferson is due to make remarks.