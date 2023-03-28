Asia is an area of certainty amid global volatility, says China's Boao Forum outlook

Asia, especially China, is an area of certainty amid global uncertainty, according to an annual economic outlook report released Tuesday at the high-profile Boao Forum in Hainan province.

HAINAN — Asia, especially China, is an area of certainty amid global uncertainty, according to an annual economic outlook report released Tuesday at the high-profile Boao Forum in Hainan province.

"Deepened financial integration in Asia has made regional economies more resilient against negative impacts from international capital flows," according to the executive summary of the report.

The Boao Forum outlook did not go into detail about recent banking turmoil in the U.S. and Switzerland, but said the banking sector is expected to remain stable. It was not clear whether it was referring to the global financial sector or the banking sector in Asia or China.

Instead, the report spent more time discussing the negative impact of aggressive U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes on Asian economies.