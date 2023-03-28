CNBC Investing Club

Cramer says a much-needed Fed pause could ignite a stock market rally like we haven't seen in decades

Jim Cramer@jimcramer
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell appears on a screen on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during a news conference following a Fed rate announcement, in New York City, February 1, 2023.
Andrew Kelly | Reuters

Do you know that until three weeks ago the U.S. economy was still doing pretty well despite still-sticky inflation and the fastest set Federal Reserve interest rate increases we've ever seen?