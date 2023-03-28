Elon Musk says only verified users will show up in Twitter's recommendation feed in further shake-up

Elon Musk Twitter account seen on Mobile with Elon Musk in the background on screen, seen in this photo illustration. On 19 February 2023 in Brussels, Belgium.

Elon Musk said that only verified accounts will appear in Twitter's recommendation feed, as the billionaire further shakes up the social media platform.

Twitter's "For You" tab shows users tweets from people they don't follow, but that are recommended to them by the social media firm's algorithm. To date, this has showed accounts from any Twitter users, whether they are verified or not.

But Musk announced in a tweet late Monday that, going forward, only verified accounts will show up in the "For You" section of the site.

Musk claims the move "is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over."

Musk also said that only verified users will be able to vote in polls.

Since buying Twitter last year, Musk has sought to shake up the way the company does verification. Before Musk's acquisition, Twitter used to verify users with a blue check mark as a way to identify the account matches the person or company it says it is. This process was free and applied to celebrities, journalists, government officials and organizations.

Musk introduced a subscription service last year called Twitter Blue that allows a user to pay $8 per month to be verified and obtain the blue check mark.

Twitter said last week that it would begin to wind down its "legacy verified program" and remove "legacy verified" check marks on Apr. 1. The company is prompting people with the legacy checkmarks to sign up for the Twitter Blue subscription service.

Musk has been trying to find ways to generate new revenue streams at Twitter, with paid verification being a flagship policy. But the company has reportedly lost a huge amount of value.

Musk told employees last week that Twitter is now valued at $20 billion, according to an email sent to employees and seen by the New York Times. That is down more than 50% from the $44 billion Musk paid for company last year.