Here are the Club’s 7 'safety stocks' for a volatile economic environment

Paulina Likos
Shoppers wait in a check-out line at a Costco wholesale store in Orlando, Florida.
Paul Hennessy | Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

Consumer-focused companies can be a safety net in tough times because demand for their products persists in both good and bad economic conditions, allowing them to maintain or even grow earnings as other market sectors struggle. That's why they're well-represented in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust, the portfolio we use for the Investing Club.