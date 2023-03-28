Here's our March rapid-fire update on all 36 stocks in Jim Cramer's Investing Club portfolio

Here's a rapid-fire update on every stock in the CNBC Investing Club portfolio. Jim Cramer ran through each one of them on Tuesday during the March edition of our "Monthly Meeting." Apple (AAPL): The iPhone maker launched its "buy now, pay later" service Tuesday. While it's not necessarily a near-term needle mover, the company's financial services push will over time strengthen its ecosystem and customer loyalty. Own it, don't trade it. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): We remain patient with the chipmaker following a rough 2022, and hope that the benefits of its expensive Xilinx acquisition continue to come into focus. Memory chipmaker Micron Technology (MU) reports earnings Tuesday, which may offer some insight on the same end markets AMD plays in such as PCs. Amazon (AMZN): There is a lot to like about the e-commerce and cloud computing giant, with management getting a better handle on its expenses now that revenue growth is normalizing after a few Covid-fueled years. We remain committed holders of the stock. Bausch Health (BHC): The pharmaceutical firm has become such a damaged franchise that even positive news about a fresh CEO at its former eye-care unit Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) hasn't been able to break through. BHC remains the majority owner of Bausch + Lomb, so what's good at BLCO is good for BHC. We're holding on to BHC while we wait for legal rulings around its patent for its key Xifaxan drug. Caterpillar (CAT): We'd like to see CAT shares fall more so we can increase our position at more attractive levels. The machinery maker is poised to benefit from the federal government's massive infrastructure spending initiatives. Costco (COST): A special dividend payment may be on the horizon. Historically, that's helped spark a rally in shares of the retailer, whose value-focused ethos makes its business resilient in a slowing economy. Salesforce (CRM): CEO Marc Benioff has successfully navigated pressure from five activist investors, adopting a plan to accelerate the enterprise software maker's margin expansion to become more profitable. It's not too late to buy shares and if the stock falls, that's an opportunity to add more. Cisco Systems (CSCO): Our patience with Cisco should soon pay off, although we recognize it's been frustrating to see the company's strong business performance get overlooked by Wall Street. Coterra Energy (CTRA): We're planning to consolidate our four energy stocks into three, which will include Coterra. The exploration and production company has a nice mix of oil and natural gas exposure. Plus, we like management's stepped-up focus on stock buybacks over paying variable dividends that fluctuate quarterly based on free cash flow. Danaher (DHR): The life sciences firm is preparing to separate its Environmental & Applied Solutions division into a publicly traded company, and history shows spinoffs have worked out well for Danaher shareholders. Walt Disney (DIS): Our discipline is standing in the way of buying more Disney shares, which trade around $95 each on Tuesday afternoon. That is above our last buy on March 10 at roughly $93 per share. We're surprised CEO Bob Iger's cost-cutting plans haven't caused the stock to break out. Eventually, the stock should catch up to the improving fundamentals. Devon Energy (DVN): Our plan is to exit our Devon position and reallocate the money raised from the sale into our other energy positions, which are executing better at the moment. Estee Lauder (EL): The highest quality consumer products company out there. Its stock is still well off its late 2021 highs, but it can return to those levels as its all-important China business recovers following the country's removal of strict Covid rules. Emerson Electric (EMR): The company's attempted hostile takeover of National Instruments was a mistake. We need to see a resolution on this situation soon. It either needs to walk away from the acquisition and return cash to shareholders with a stock buyback, or acquire National Instruments at a fair price to boost earnings. Ford Motor (F): Our roughly 2.5% weighting is appropriate as we await the automaker's upcoming first-quarter results in early May. We continue to have a short leash on Ford and want to see the promised earnings power in the numbers. Foot Locker (FL): Newly installed CEO Mary Dillon has laid out an impressive turnaround strategy that attracted us to the shoe retailer. We started our position in Foot Locker on Monday , and expect to own it for the long term due to our confidence in Dillon. While turnaround stories take time, Foot Locker's dividend makes the wait attractive. Alphabet (GOOGL): A recovery in the advertising market will allow Alphabet to make a lot of money. But admittedly our patience in the company has been waning, particularly its spending on its money-losing "Other Bets" segments. It's cost-cutting strategy also has been generally disappointing relative to Big Tech peers like Meta Platforms. Halliburton (HAL): Halliburton is set to stick around after our energy consolidation because the oilfield services company remains early in what management expects to be a multiyear cycle of increased drilling investments. The stock has come down hard over the past month, and Jim said he thinks our position should be larger. Honeywell International (HON): Honeywell has ample firepower to make acquisitions and repurchase stock, and the company should be able to do both even after President and COO Vimal Kapur takes over as CEO in June. Its aerospace business remains well-positioned. Humana (HUM): Similar to Costco, Humana is another stock suited for an environment where investors fear a recession. The health insurer has moved past its Medicare Advantage issues from two years ago and is now taking share from competitors. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Talc lawsuits have, unfortunately, become a huge drag on J & J's stock price. However, we're unwilling to part ways with such a high-quality company at these levels. Our hope is that eventually appeals make their way to the Supreme Court and bring the litigation to a reasonable resolution. Linde (LIN): This may be the best cyclical stock in our portfolio. The industrial gas giant is able to pass through cost increases to customers and has exposure to great end markets, including semiconductors and green hydrogen. Plus, the company's penchant for stock buybacks increases our ownership stake. Eli Lilly (LLY): The stock's struggles to start 2023 are not indicative of the pharmaceutical company's future prospects. They remain bright thanks to Lilly's type 2 diabetes drug Mounjaro, which has shown promise as a treatment for weight loss and possibly more conditions. We'd be looking to buy more on a pullback. Meta Platforms (META): The Facebook and Instagram parent has been the opposite of Alphabet. Its aggressive expense-reduction program should begin to show real results as monetization of Reels improves. Shares have surged more than 65% year to date, but there should be more room to run. Morgan Stanley (MS): Morgan Stanley looks nothing like beleaguered First Republic (FRC) or the three U.S. lenders that failed in early March and dragged other bank stocks down with them. Morgan Stanley's growing asset management presence, a main reason we're shareholders, wasn't enough to prevent the company from getting caught in the blast zone. Microsoft (MSFT): Microsoft is firing on all cylinders. It is leading on artificial intelligence with the help of fellow Club holding Nvidia, and its potential acquisition of video-game publisher Activision Blizzard appears to have a better chance of securing regulatory approval. While the stock isn't exactly cheap, you get what you pay for, and Microsoft is a top-notch company. Nvidia Corp. (NVDA): The next broad sell-off on Wall Street will create a better entry point to add to Nvidia. But importantly, the chipmaker has joined Apple in rarified air, becoming an "own it, don't trade it" stock for the Club. Its dominance in artificial intelligence is unmistakable, designing the chips and developing the software to fuel the burgeoning tech trend. Palo Alto Networks (PANW): The company has become the gold-standard cybersecurity provider under the leadership of Nikesh Arora. Spending on cybersecurity has proven to be a resilient pocket of the software industry, to the benefit of Palo Alto. Inclusion in the S & P 500 could be in PANW's future now that it's been GAAP profitable over the past 12 months. Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD): We're sticking with Pioneer as part of our energy exposure consolidation because CEO Scott Sheffield is a terrific operator. Sentiment around oil became too negative, and a bounce higher looks to be in order. Procter & Gamble (PG): The consumer staples giant is currently Jim's favorite stock in the portfolio. The company's business can withstand an economic slowdown and benefits from a weaker U.S. dollar because of its large international presence. Commodity price declines help, too. Qualcomm (QCOM): Jim said he got too excited about the chipmaker's diversification strategy, which hasn't translated into the price-to-earnings expansion that he expected amid a slowdown in cell phones. If the stock gets into the $130 territory, we're looking to exit our position. Starbucks (SBUX): We're in a holding pattern with Starbucks, which officially installed Laxman Narasimhan as CEO last week. We trimmed our SBUX position around $107 per share in January, and the stock is trading in the upper $90s now. We may add more on a future pullback. Constellation Brands (STZ): Its upcoming quarterly results may not be great, due in part to bad weather in the Modelo maker's key California market, but we can be patient and see through any weakness. In fact, we're eager to buy more around here. Constellation has excellent cash flow and its stock is relatively cheap amongst its beverage peers. TJX Companies (TJX): The Marshalls and TJ Maxx parent is a huge beneficiary of the inventory gluts across the retail industry. Plus, if credit conditions tighten meaningfully, any retailers who need cash in the future can turn to TJX. Wells Fargo (WFC): We're sticking with Wells Fargo, even though we recognize in the near term the banking crisis will remain an overhang. It's been a bit disappointing as of late, but we remain hopeful that technological improvements, disciplined expense management and the eventual removal of the Federal Reserve-imposed asset cap will be good for Wells Fargo shareholders. Wynn Resorts (WYNN): Our decision to hold onto a small Wynn position has been validated by the stock's nearly 60% rise over the past six months. A recovery in the Chinese gaming hub of Macau is underway, which points to a brighter future of Wynn's business. But, at the same time, the stock still has a less than 1% weighting in our portfolio. (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade.

