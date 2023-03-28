Jamie Dimon is being deposed over JPMorgan Chase role in Epstein lawsuits

Jamie Dimon, chairman and chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., during a Bloomberg Television interview at the JPMorgan Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami, Florida, US, on Monday, March 6, 2023.

Jamie Dimon, the veteran JPMorgan Chase CEO and chairman, will be deposed over his bank's links to disgraced former financier Jeffrey Epstein, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Dimon agreed to be interviewed under oath, at an undetermined date in the future, for two civil lawsuits tied to the convicted sex offender Epstein, according to the person, who declined to be identified speaking about the case.

The suits, one from an alleged victim and another from the U.S. Virgin Islands, allege that the New York-based bank ignored red flags about Epstein and profited from dealing with him. Earlier this month, JPMorgan sought to lay any blame from the episode on a former senior executive.

The development was reported earlier by the Financial Times.