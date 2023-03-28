Pence ordered to testify in probe of Trump's efforts to overturn 2020 election

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during an event to promote his new book at the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank on October 19, 2022 in Washington, DC.

A federal judge ordered former Vice President Mike Pence to comply with a grand jury subpoena issued as part of a special counsel investigation of ex-President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, NBC News reported Tuesday.

Pence had previously vowed to challenge special counsel Jack Smith's subpoena, arguing that the vice president's role as president of the Senate grants him constitutional protections against testifying about certain legislative activities.

A spokesman for Pence did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on NBC's report.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.