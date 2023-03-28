The most shorted names on Wall Street include a plant-based food stock and five biotechs

Investors raised their bets in the first half of this month against plant-based food company Tattooed Chef , as well as a slew of biotech companies. As of March 15, short interest against Tattooed Chef rose nearly 4% to 17.1 million shares, which is about 35% of the total float, according to FactSet data. The percentage of float refers to the number of shares that are sold short divided by the the total number of shares available for trading. Short interest in another plant-based food company, Beyond Meat, remained elevated even after falling slightly by 2.5% to around 21 million shares. That latest figure still amounts to about 36% of Beyond Meat's float. Other companies that saw a surge in short interest this month include a number of biotech companies. In the first half of March, investors increased their bets against Allogene Therapeutics by about 8% to 39.8 million shares, or about half its total float. Allogene is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing cancer treatments. Short interest in Sana Biotechnology , a firm utilizing engineered cells for medicines, rose to 30 million shares, or about 37% of float, which would take 28 days to cover based on Sana's average daily trading volume. Short interest in Editas Medicine , a clinical stage biotech company using gene editing technology for rare diseases, jumped about 8% to 20.6 million shares, or about 30% of float. Additionally, short interest in Arcutis Biotherapeutics increased 11% to 13.7 million shares, or almost 32% of shares that are available to trade, while short interest in ImmunityBio climbed to 25.5 million shares, or about 31% of float. These stocks that trade on the NYSE or the Nasdaq all have short positions amounting to at least 25% of their total float, and have market values of at least $100 million. As of March 15, here are the most shorted stocks this month.