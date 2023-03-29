CNBC Investing Club

Bernstein's market-beating stock model loves 4 Club holdings. Here's where we stand on each

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
The logo of Meta Platforms is seen in Davos, Switzerland, May 22, 2022.
Arnd Wiegmann | Reuters

Four Club holdings — including Meta Platforms (META) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) — are among the 12 best-positioned stocks right now, investment bank Bernstein told clients Wednesday.