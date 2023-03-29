JetBlue is preparing to trim New York flights in response to FAA staffing shortage, CEO says

JetBlue Airways is preparing to cut scores of weekly flights in the New York City area this spring and summer in response to a shortage of air traffic controllers, a measure that will have a financial impact on the airline, CEO Robin Hayes told CNBC on Wednesday.

Last week, the Federal Aviation Administration unveiled a new plan to help avoid a repeat of 2022's flight disruptions, reducing flight requirements by up to 10% for airlines' takeoff and landing rights to avoid congestion in the New York City area and Washington, D.C. The FAA cited its staffing shortfall. The waivers will last from May 15 through Sept. 15.

"We don't want to pull down flights. I'm sure no airline wants to pull down flights," Hayes said in an interview with CNBC ahead of an event at the Economic Club of New York. "But if we don't cut them the system is not going to be workable this summer."

The staffing shortfall and potential schedule cuts in the region highlight the difficulty airlines have faced to ramp up capacity as travel demand returns in the wake of a pandemic lull.

Flight cancellations and delays were elevated during peak parts of 2022, and airlines scaled back schedules then to put more slack in the system. If weather is bad or there are other challenges, disruptions tend to cascade if airlines have packed their schedules with too many flights.