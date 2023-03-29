New York identifies 'disadvantaged communities' that will receive extra climate funding

People walk through the Brooklyn Bridge during a strike for climate on March 03, 2023 in New York City. Protesters demand New York State support found and pass the Climate Jobs, and Justice Package.

New York has finalized a list of disadvantaged communities that are mandated to receive at least 35% of the total statewide spending on clean and energy efficiency programs, a decision that will target regions most impacted by air pollution and climate change.

The state's Climate Justice Working Group, comprised of representatives from environmental justice organizations, voted this week to finalize 1,736 designated census tracts — more than one-third of all in the state — that are guaranteed to get extra funding.

The disadvantaged communities are located in large parts of northern Manhattan and the Bronx, as well as central Brooklyn and across the coastlines of New York City. Entire neighborhoods in the Bronx, including Soundview, Castle Hill and Hunts Point, are labeled as disadvantaged.

Outside of New York City, disadvantaged communities are located in regions like Western and Central New York, the Finger Lakes, Long Island, Mohawk Valley, Mid-Hudson and the Capital Region.

The state published interactive maps this week highlighting the designated areas in purple. Communities that aren't highlighted won't be eligible for specially designated funds that will prioritize reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution in those regions.