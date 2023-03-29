Pro Picks: Watch all of Wednesday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed Micron , whose stock popped 7%. The company said it made further reductions to its operating expenses, anticipating that its overall headcount reduction will approach 15%. That helped investors overlook fiscal second-quarter results that missed on both the top and bottom lines. The experts also talked about Lululemon . Shares climbed nearly 13% after the athletic-wear company posted earnings and revenue that beat expectations . Other stocks mentioned included Foot Locker and Charles Schwab . Foot Locker is currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio.