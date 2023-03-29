Treasury yields nudge lower as investor nerves settle

The 2-year Treasury yield nudged down 1 basis point to 4.045%, holding above the 4% line it recovered to on Tuesday . The yield on the 10-year Treasury was also trading 1 basis point lower at 3.556%.

U.S. Treasury yields were slightly lower early Wednesday as investors remained cautiously optimistic that recent banking turmoil has settled.

Markets have been processing a flurry of news from the global banking sector in recent weeks, along with what the latest round of interest rate hikes from the U.S., U.K. and EU mean for those economies.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, U.S. bank regulators are facing questions over the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Valley Bank.

In morning trade on Wednesday, European banking stocks were higher as confidence continued to return to the sector and UBS announced it would bring back former CEO Sergio Ermotti to oversee its acquisition of Credit Suisse .

Risks assets appeared to be back in favor, with European tech stocks up 1.7% and Nasdaq futures rising 0.8%.

The Treasury saw solid demand for its five-year notes auction on Tuesday, Reuters reported, with demand 2.48 times the amount on offer, the same as in February's five-year auction.