As volatility persists, this is what investors can expect in the second quarter — according to history
Stock markets have been on an upward trend in the f\irst quarter of 2023, with the S & P 500 and MSCI World Index both on track to post more than 4% in total gains. This is particularly notable as, after a year of negative returns, the S & P 500 index tends to decline during the first quarter , and the MSCI World Index fairs only marginally better. According to CNBC Pro's analysis of stock market data on FactSet dating back to 1928, if there is a rebound in the first quarter following a down year for S & P 500, the index tends to rise only about half (55%) of the time during the second quarter. Historically, when the S & P 500 does rise under these conditions, it delivers an average return rate of just over 14%. Past performance does not necessarily predict future results, however. .SPX 1Y line Investors looking ahead may find comfort knowing that stock markets generally deliver positive returns for the year as a whole after a negative annual performance. There have been only two instances where the S & P 500 declined over two or more consecutive years: first, during the fallout from the Bretton Woods system collapse compounded by the oil crisis between 1973-74; and second, during following the dotcom crash in 2001, 2002 and 2003. Global stocks In comparison, the MSCI World Index , which captures more than 1,500 large and mid-cap stocks across 23 developed countries, has generally performed better. The index has risen 67% of the time in the second quarter following a negative year of returns bouncing off a positive first quarter. However, the index offers lower volatility compared to the S & P 500, with stocks rising or falling only by 6%. URTH 1Y mountain — MSCI derived data for the World index before 1986 by calculating how the index might have performed over that period had the index existed. Data was sourced from FactSet.
NEXT PRO TALK
3 Days Remaining
Fri, Mar 31 2023 - 1:30pm