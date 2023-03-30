Illumina urges shareholders to reject Carl Icahn's board nominees as proxy fight heats up

Illumina on Thursday urged shareholders to reject Carl Icahn's three board nominees at this year's annual meeting, saying they would "threaten the progress" of the biotech company's core business.

"Carl Icahn's involvement with Illumina risks the long-term success of the Company, and his director nominees bring no relevant skills to the Board of Directors," San Diego-based Illumina said in a preliminary proxy statement filed Thursday.

The DNA sequencing company told shareholders to discard any proxy card sent by the activist investor or his affiliate entities. Illumina also urged shareholders to vote in favor of its proposed board of directors, noting that it would mail its definitive proxy materials soon.

Illumina said it will provide more information about "the strength of our Board and management team, our strategy to deliver shareholder value – with innovation at its core – and the potential for Mr. Icahn's associate nominees to damage that strategy."

Icahn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.