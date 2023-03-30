Stocks making the biggest premarket moves: RH, Charles Schwab, Walmart and more

Interior Design area of the Restoration Hardware store in the Meatpacking District of New York.

Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading:

RH — The high-end furniture chain dropped 6.2% after reporting adjusted earnings per share of $2.88 for the fourth quarter, missing a StreetAccount forecast of $3.32 per share. RH's first-quarter and full-year guidance also missed expectations.

Charles Schwab – Shares of Charles Schwab dipped more than 1% after Morgan Stanley downgraded the financial services giant, citing an extended earnings recovery timeline that makes the risk-reward balance for shares appear less compelling.

Philip Morris International — The tobacco maker gained 1.8% following an upgrade by JPMorgan to overweight from neutral. The firm cited the growth potential of Philip Morris' heated tobacco technology known as IQOS Iluma.

Walmart — Shares of the retail giant rose about 1.5% in premarket trading after Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart to outperform from in-line. The investment firm said in a note to clients that Walmart is poised to see traffic and margins improve over the next two years.

Fluence Energy — The energy storage company popped 5.7% following an upgrade by Goldman Sachs to buy from neutral. The Wall Street bank said the recent pullback creates an attractive opportunity. Its price target of $29 implies 78% upside from Wednesday's close.

Peabody Energy — Shares of the major coal producer slid 0.8% after the company confirmed a fire at its Shoal Creek Mine. All personnel were safely evacuated and an investigation is underway, Peabody Energy said.

UBS — U.S.-listed shares of the Swiss bank rose more than 2% in premarket trading, a day after UBS announced Sergio Ermotti would return as CEO to oversee the takeover of Credit Suisse.

Carnival — The cruise operator gained 2.2% in the premarket, adding to gains from the previous two sessions. Susquehanna upgraded Carnival to positive from neutral on Wednesday, citing EBITDA recovery for the cruise operator in 2024.

— CNBC's Tanaya Macheel and Jesse Pound contributed to this report.