Russia detains Wall Street Journal reporter, plans to hold him until late May

An undated ID photo of journalist Evan Gershkovich. - A US reporter for The Wall Street Journal newspaper has been detained in Russia for espionage, Russian news agencies reported Thursday, citing the FSB security services.

Russian authorities plan to detain an American journalist who works for The Wall Street Journal for two months.

The reporter, Evan Gershkovich, was detained on suspicion of espionage, according to Russia's Federal Security Service. Shortly after, a Moscow court ordered Gershkovich's detention to last until May 29, according to the Journal, which cited local reports.

Gershkovich's detention escalates already high tensions between the United States and Russia. The U.S. government is spending billions to support Ukraine's defense against invading Russian forces. The Biden administration has been in touch with the Journal about the situation, a senior administration official told NBC News.

The FSB alleged Gershkovich "was collecting information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Russia." Gershkovich pleaded not guilty to espionage charges, according to Russian state news agency Tass. If convicted, Gershkovich could face up to 20 years in prison.