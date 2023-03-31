LIVE UPDATES
Ukraine war live updates: Turkey formally approves Finland's NATO membership; Ukraine marks one year since Bucha massacre
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
Turkey's Parliament unanimously approved Finland's membership to NATO, clearing the final hurdle for the Nordic country's ascension to the 74-year old defense alliance. Ankara is still holding out on Sweden's membership, however.
The step for Finland, which comes after months of stalling by NATO members Turkey and Hungary, marks a historic foreign policy shift and a significant setback for Russia, which often refers to NATO's expansion as an existential threat. Finland's addition to the alliance will add 830 miles of NATO territory along Russia's border.
Ukraine is marking the one-year anniversary of the Bucha massacre, during which Ukraine says retreating Russian forces killed hundreds of civilians in and around their homes in the suburb outside Kyiv. International investigators have spent the last year compiling evidence to charge Russian forces with committing atrocities, which the Kremlin denies.
Meanwhile, the White House says it has new evidence that Russia is seeking an arms-for-food deal with North Korea. Washington previously declassified intelligence revealing that Russia's mercenary Wagner Group has received weapons from North Korea to aid in its fighting in Ukraine.
Wall Street Journal reporter, Evan Gershkovich, remains detained in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg on suspicion of espionage. Russia's security service, the FSB, announced his detention Thursday and claimed without evidence that he was "collecting information constituting a state secret" at the instruction of the United States.
Ukraine marks one year since Bucha massacre
Ukraine is commemorating one year since the Bucha massacre, which saw hundreds of civilians killed by invading Russian forces and left in streets and basements or buried in mass graves in a suburb outside of Kyiv.
"For many residents of the Kyiv region, the past year has become the most horrific in their entire lives," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote in a post on the Telegram messaging app. "And the liberation of the Kyiv region has become a symbol of the fact that Ukraine will be able to win this war."
Russian troops gave up on their attempted assault of Kyiv and retreated roughly a month after the initial full-scale invasion on Ukraine began, leaving death and destruction in their wake.
International experts and investigators have spent months gathering evidence in Bucha and other areas where Ukraine says Russian forces carried out atrocities. Moscow denies the accusations.
Now, "Bucha is full of life," Reuters reported Friday. "Young families crisscross central streets and the sounds of construction clatter in the crisp spring air." Still, some buildings remain war-scarred, with bullet-ridden fences and destroyed military vehicles a visible part of the town's features.
— Natasha Turak
Turkey formally approves Finland’s NATO membership, in setback for Russia
Turkey's parliament voted unanimously to formally approve Finland's membership to NATO on Thursday, marking a historic step for the traditionally nonaligned Nordic country that shares an 830-mile border with Russia.
The vote follows a months-long saga that saw Turkey demand certain concessions from Finland and its neighbor Sweden, both of whom applied to NATO in May 2022 in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Joining NATO requires unanimous approval from all member states. Ankara's vote late on Thursday marked Finland's clearing of its final hurdle in the accession process.
Turkey and Hungary remained the final holdouts standing in the way of the Nordic states' accession to the 74-year old alliance. Ankara has yet to approve of Sweden's membership bid, while Hungary — whose Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been on friendly terms with Russian leader Vladimir Putin — has approved Finland's accession, but not Sweden's.
— Natasha Turak
Zelenskyy addresses Ukraine on 400th day of war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country was preparing to take back more of the territory seized by Russia during its full-scale invasion.
"This is a colossal path that we have walked all together," Zelenskyy said in a nightly address, marking 400 days of the war.
"We will not leave a single trace of Russia on our land. And we will not leave any enemy unpunished either. We are preparing news about this," he said, without offering other details.
"Today, on the four hundredth day of resistance, full-scale resistance, I want to thank everyone in the world who stands with Ukraine. Who shares our interpretation of freedom. Who supports our pursuit of justice. Who has the same strong conviction that we, Ukrainians, have... the conviction that the world should be based on rules, on civilized rules - on the rules of humanity, respect and peace. That is why Ukraine will win," he added.
— Amanda Macias
Russia seeks arms-for-food deal with North Korea, White House says
The White House said it has new evidence that Russia is looking again to North Korea for weapons to fuel the war in Ukraine, this time in a deal that would provide Pyongyang with needed food and other commodities in return.
It's the latest accusation that Russia, desperate for weaponry and restricted by sanctions and export controls, is turning to "rogue" nations to help it continue to prosecute the 13-month-old war.
"As part of this proposed deal, Russia would receive over two dozen kinds of weapons and munitions from Pyongyang," White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said. "We also understand that Russia is seeking to send a delegation to North Korea and that Russia is offering North Korea food in exchange for munitions."
The administration has previously declassified intelligence to present evidence that Iran sold hundreds of attack drones to Russia over the summer and that the Wagner Group, a private Russian military company, has taken delivery of arms from North Korea to help bolster its forces as they fight side-by-side with Russian troops in Ukraine.
— Associated Press