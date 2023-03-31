Tax refunds are lower this year, but these stocks could be winners as a result, Stephens found

Tax refunds are smaller this year, which is bad news for consumers – but positive news for some lenders, according to Stephens. Tax Day looms, with federal income tax returns due on April 18. The average refund was $2,933 for the week ending March 17, down 11.3% from the prior year, according to the Internal Revenue Service . The decline is due to the elimination of certain tax credits after pandemic-era relief expired . For instance, the American Rescue Plan raised the amount of the child tax credit to as much as $3,600 for qualifying kids. But that change was only in effect for 2021 . Smaller tax refunds – and reduced consumer bank balances – could bode well for a handful of unsecured lenders. Stephens analyst Vincent Caintic called out FirstCash as his top pick. "If we were to pick one, lower tax refunds are more positive for FirstCash," he said. "The pawn lender has been the most negatively impacted from a pawn balance perspective from ongoing government stimulus." FirstCash is an operator of pawn stores. Shares are up more than 9% in 2023, and the stock pays a dividend of 1.4%. Wall Street has a mixed picture on FirstCash, however: About 4 in 10 of the analysts covering it rate it buy or overweight, according to FactSet. The remainder have a hold rating. OneMain Financial is another stock that Caintic highlighted as a potential beneficiary of lower tax refunds. The company provides personal and auto loans. Of the analysts covering the stock, 73% rate it a buy, according to FactSet. Shares are up more than 10% in 2023, and the stock pays a hefty 10.8% dividend yield. - CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this story.