Metaverse could drive up profits — but most businesses may not be ready to invest yet

70% of companies are investing less than 5% of their technology budgets in 2023 into metaverse, while 27% have not invested into metaverse at all, a KPMG report showed.

The metaverse has a great potential to drive up business profits but there's a lack of proven success for companies to pour big money into it now, showed a survey by KPMG.

"For [tech, media and telecom] companies, this poses the classic investment dilemma: where and how much to invest, to avoid being blindsided by a metaverse pioneer, but also to help minimize the chance of ploughing funds into projects that become redundant," said Mark Gibson, TMT leader for KPMG U.S., in the report.

The metaverse refers broadly to the concept of a digital world where people live, work and play, and interact with one another as avatars through virtual reality platforms.

The KPMG survey showed that 60% of TMT executives think metaverse can drive revenue and profits and lower operating expenses as transactions shift from physical to virtual. They believe it can also improve customer satisfaction through interactive experiences, the survey showed.

But a similar proportion acknowledged that, despite the metaverse's potential, it still needs further refinement and development, said KPMG.

"The majority of TMT executives taking part in our survey feel that the metaverse is several years from becoming a thriving commercial ecosystem," said the report.