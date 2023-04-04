Asia faces 'tough decisions' on inflation as oil prices rise, ADB says

Higher oil prices will challenge regional governments to make "tough decisions" on inflation, said Albert Park, chief economist at the Asian Development Bank.

Most Asian economies are importers of oil, like Indonesia and those in central Asia, said Park. As a result, the latest sudden OPEC+ oil production cut could lead to a spike in prices, the economist added.

"With the OPEC oil price increase and the expected rising demand coming from China, we could see oil prices go beyond our forecast of $88," he told CNBC "Squawk Box Asia" on Tuesday.

"That would put pressure on the region because higher oil, obviously, increase costs of production. They increase inflationary pressures as well."

This puts "a lot of pressure" on regional governments to make "some tough decisions about trying to control inflation and support economic recovery," the economist added.

On Sunday, several OPEC+ members said they will voluntarily cut a further combined 1.16 million barrels per day of production, in a move independent from the broader bloc's output strategy.

It comes nearly six months after OPEC and its allies decided to cut output by two million barrels per day.