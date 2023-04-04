Biden to discuss A.I. 'risks and opportunities' in meeting with science and tech advisors

President Joe Biden is set to meet discuss "risks and opportunities" of artificial intelligence in a meeting with his council of science and technology advisors on Tuesday, a White House official confirmed to CNBC.

The meeting, reported earlier by Reuters, indicates the level of attention the administration is paying to AI, which has reentered the limelight as accessible tools like ChatGPT has made the technology more concrete for many Americans.

Biden will discuss with his advisors the impact of AI on individuals, society and national security, the White House official said in a statement. The president will emphasize the importance of protecting rights and making sure there are "appropriate safeguards" around innovation.

Biden also will call for Congress to pass privacy legislation aimed at protecting children and putting limits on personal data collection for all Americans, according to the White House official.

