China’s homebuyers are starting to come back

BEIJING — More people in China want to buy houses again, according to a first quarter survey released Monday by the People's Bank of China.

The share of respondents planning to buy a home in the next three months rose to 17.5% in the first quarter. That's up from 16% in the fourth quarter survey and the highest since the first quarter of 2022, survey data showed.

Market expectations also improved. The survey found that 18.5% of respondents anticipated an increase in house prices, up sharply from 14% in the fourth quarter and the highest since the third quarter of 2021.

The increase follows the end of China's Covid controls. Central and local governments have also rolled out support for property purchases and developers in the last year.

In the summer of 2022, a number of homebuyers decided not to pay their mortgages after Covid and financial difficulties kept developers from delivering apartments on time. Houses are typically purchased ahead of completion in China.