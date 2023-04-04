Pro Picks: Watch all of Tuesday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. Jim Cramer discussed ServiceNow after Baird upgraded the stock to overweight from neutral . Shares rose about 2.5% Tuesday. The pros also talked about Boeing . Shares slipped after Northcoast downgraded the aerospace name to sell from neutral due to alterations to the company's aircraft production schedule. Other stocks mentioned included Disney and Etsy . Disney is currently held in Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.