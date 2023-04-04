TikTok fined $16 million in UK for misusing kids' data as scrutiny of Chinese-owned app intensifies

TikTok has been fined £12.7 ($15.9) million by U.K. privacy regulators for failing to protect children's data, in a fresh blow to the Chinese-owned app as it faces heightened scrutiny from regulators.

The U.K.'s Information Commissioner's Office said in a statement Tuesday it was fining TikTok for "a number of breaches of data protection law, including failing to use children's personal data lawfully."

The ICO had previously proposed fining TikTok £25 million for the privacy violation in question. It comes amid calls for the app to be banned in the U.S. over national security concerns, and after administrations in the U.S., U.K. and several other countries prohibited the app from government-issued devices.