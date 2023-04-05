CNBC Investing Club

These 10 fairly priced stocks are well off recent highs. Here's where we stand on them

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
An employee assembles an excavator at the Caterpillar Inc. manufacturing facility in Victoria, Texas.
Callaghan O'Hare | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Wall Street can — and will — turn against stocks the Club holds in high regard. In some cases, our move is to run toward the wreckage, not away from it.