Asia markets trade mixed tracking Wall Street losses overnight

Commercial and residential buildings at dusk in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Wednesday as Wall Street digested a key U.S. labor report that showed job openings dropped to their lowest level in nearly two years in February.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was up marginally, while Japanese markets saw larger losses. The Nikkei 225 slid 0.65%, while the Topix lost 0.85%.

South Korea's Kospi was up 0.35%, while the Kosdaq index also gained 0.52%.

Mainland Chinese and Hong Kong markets are closed for a holiday.