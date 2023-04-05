Microsoft, Amazon face cloud competition probe as UK regulator raises alarm

Ofcom said it received evidence showing Microsoft makes it less attractive for customers to run its Office productivity apps on cloud infrastructure other than Microsoft Azure.

Microsoft and Amazon were accused by U.K. regulators Wednesday of unfairly restricting competition in the cloud services market, in a significant development that could ultimately lead to an antitrust investigation into their business practices.

Ofcom, the British media watchdog, published the initial findings of a market study examining the massive cloud services market. Ofcom opened a review into the sector in September, seeking to find whether firms offering public cloud infrastructure pose any barriers to competition.

"Our provisional view is that competition is being limited by market features that make it more difficult for customers to switch and use multiple suppliers (known as 'multi-cloud')," Ofcom said. Those market features include:

"Egress fees" cloud vendors charge companies to transfer data out of a cloud — Ofcom said so-called "hyperscalers" like Microsoft and Amazon set their egress fees "significantly higher" than most other providers.

Technical restrictions on "interoperability" from leading cloud firms that prevent some of their services working effectively with those of other providers.

Committed spend discounts structured in such a way they can incentivize customers to use a single hyperscaler for all or most of their cloud needs.

The regulator proposed referring the case for further investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority, the U.K. regulator tasked with ensuring markets are healthily competitive.

"We received provisional findings from Ofcom today in relation to its Cloud market study and are in the process of reviewing these," a CMA spokesperson told CNBC via email.

"We stand ready to carry out a market investigation into this area, should Ofcom determine it is required following the completion of its consultation process."

Microsoft, Amazon and Google, sometimes referred to as "hyperscalers" due to their ability to provide computing and storage at enterprise scale, are the largest players in the massive cloud infrastructure market, which was estimated to be worth £4.5 billion ($5.6 billion) to £5.0 billion in 2021, according to Ofcom.

Microsoft and Amazon's Amazon Web Services unit command a 60% to 70% share of the market, according to the regulator, with Google accounting for 5% to 10% of total market share.

Ofcom said it was concerned by allegations surrounding licensing conditions set by cloud vendors, singling out Microsoft in particular as an example of companies allegedly "using their strong position in software products to distort competition in cloud infrastructure."