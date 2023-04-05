Ram's electric pickup will top the F-150 Lightning and GMC Hummer in EV range

NEW YORK – An upcoming Ram electric pickup truck from Stellantis will offer up to 500 miles of driving range when fully charged, the automaker said Wednesday as it officially revealed the vehicle.

That range would top Ram's current gas-powered 1500 full-size trucks as well as all-electric pickups currently available such as GMC's Hummer EV, Ford's F-150 Lightning and Rivian's R1T. Tesla has said its Cybertruck, which is expected later this year, would be capable of up to 500 miles of EV range.

"Ram is one of the most important pillars of our business," Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said Wednesday during the truck's unveiling at the New York International Auto Show. "We will be able to compete, if not win the battle. It's all about performance. It's all about functionalities. It's all about being competitive."

Stellantis executives have said while the 2025 Ram 1500 REV won't be first to market when it's expected to go on sale late next year, it will offer leading capabilities for truck owners.

However, the expected 500-mile range for the Ram 1500 REV comes with an extremely large 229 kilowatt-hour battery pack – bigger than any all-electric pickup truck that's currently available or expected from an established automaker. A standard 168 kilowatt-hour battery pack has a targeted range of up to 350 miles, the automaker said.

"We are delivering an electric pickup truck when we should, because for electrification being first actually might not be the best," Ram CEO Mike Koval Jr. said during the event. "The Ram 1500 REV lineup will give our customers options depending on how they use their truck."