This portfolio manager’s frugality and eye for income protected her fund from the worst of 2022’s tumult

In this article Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

Ramona Persaud Source: Fidelity

The broader market suffered in 2022 as the Federal Reserve embarked on its rate-hiking campaign. Amid the tumult, the Fidelity Equity-Income Fund (FEQIX) outperformed the broader market with a total return of -5.07% – the result of portfolio manager Ramona Persaud's search for value and quality. "It was such a hard year for everyone," she said. "I do think last year was a good example of highlighting the process." The fund shone as the Nasdaq Composite – whose Big Tech components were routed by higher interest rates – cratered 33.1%, and the S&P 500 shed more than 19%. "Value is proven out through data over time," she said. "We didn't truly see it in the last decade, but value over long periods of time is your best alpha factor." The fund posted 3-year trailing returns of 18.71%, through April 4, according to Morningstar. The fund's 5-year and 10-year trailing returns were 9.27% and 9.13%, respectively. "She is looking for stocks with low expectations baked into them," Robby Greengold, strategist for Morningstar Research Services, said of Persaud's approach. "A lot of the companies she buys have relatively high or stable profits and strong free cash flow generation," he added. "She thinks that a portfolio of companies that are inexpensive, high quality dividend paying stocks should outperform on a risk-adjusted basis."

In search of a good deal

FEQIX's allocation toward blue-chip names that pay dividends such as JPMorgan Chase and Johnson & Johnson , as well as Exxon Mobil – which benefited from higher energy prices last year – protected it from the most severe price declines in 2022.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards Fidelity

The market rout also presented plum buying opportunities for Persaud, who has an eye for quality names on sale. She spotted good discounts in the consumer discretionary sector – particularly apparel and retailers that stumbled as their inventory piled up. Large cap, low beta health-care stocks also made for a solid opportunity. Cyclical tech also became interesting, but "none of the high-flying tech," she said. "When the market panics, you get this sweeping effect when everything gets sold off," Persaud said. "There's a lot of cyclical tech, things like semiconductors, that sold off really hard because of the fear around long duration. Those are extremely high-quality businesses."

Part of the immigrant experience