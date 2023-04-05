Most countries want tourists back — but Amsterdam is telling these visitors to 'stay away'

Some places are wooing visitors by waiving visa requirements and giving out air tickets.

But Amsterdam has a problem with too much tourism — and now it's telling some visitors, namely British male tourists aged between 18 and 35, to "stay away" if they're traveling to the city for drugs or parties.

Amsterdam's local authority launched the online campaign in Great Britain this month that aims to keep out "nuisance-causing visitors," authorities said in a news release last week.

About 360,000 overnight guests from the United Kingdom visited Amsterdam in 2020, said Statista.

The "Stay Away" campaign targets visitors who use online search terms like "stag party Amsterdam," "pub crawl Amsterdam" or "cheap hotel Amsterdam" by showing them warning advertisements, authorities said. The advertisements portray the risks and consequences of "excessive drug and alcohol abuse," authorities added.