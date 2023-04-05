UBS double upgrades this regional bank it sees surging more than 25%

First Citizens Bancshares ' acquisition of Silicon Valley Bank should result in a higher-quality earnings stream, according to UBS. Analyst Brody Preston double upgraded shares to buy from sell. Preston also raised his price target to $1,206 from $538, implying 26.1% upside from Tuesday's close. The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation announced March 27 that First Citizens would buy Silicon Valley Bank's deposits and loans less than three weeks after the collapse of the venture-capital focused bank . The deal includes the purchase of approximately $72 billion of SVB assets at a discount of $16.5 billion. "We view the balance sheet as more well positioned to handle a recession going forward given the low loss nature of the SIVB loan portfolio, which should result in a higher quality earnings stream," Preston wrote in a Wednesday note. To be sure, the analyst noted that First Citizens' management has not yet provided hard guidance on the impact of the acquisition on its earnings and book value, meaning that current estimates for pro forma tangible book value per share (TBVPS) could be "garbage in, garbage out." However, Preston thinks that once first-quarter results are announced and shed more light on the bank's book value per share — it could "serve as a catalyst for shares to re-rate higher." Shares of First Citizens were up marginally in the premarket Wednesday. The stock has jumped 26.1% year to date. FCNCA YTD mountain First Citizens Bancshares stock —CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.