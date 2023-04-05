Women are paid less than two thirds of men's earnings at several UK banks, new analysis finds

The U.K. finance sector made minimal headway in closing the gender pay gap last year, with some banks stalling — or even undoing — progress, according to new data.

The U.K. finance sector made minimal headway in closing the gender pay gap last year, with some banks stalling — or even undoing — progress by paying women less than two thirds of men's earnings, new data shows.

Britain's finance industry had an average gender pay gap of 22.7% in 2022-23, only marginally below the 23% reported in 2021-22, according to filings published on the government's Gender Pay Gap Service site.

Under U.K. law, companies, charities and public sector departments with 250 employees or more have had to publish annual gender pay gap figures since 2017.

The finance sector reported the nation's second-widest average gender pay gap last year, ranking just behind the 23.2% of the education sector.

Banks had the greatest gap among larger finance companies, according to a CNBC analysis.