Two reasons why settling JNJ's baby powder litigation is great for shareholders

Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
In this photo illustration a bottle of Johnson & Johnson baby powder is displayed on a table on November 12, 2021 in San Anselmo, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

A resolution to Johnson & Johnson's outstanding talc litigation claims may finally be here — and that's welcome news for the company and its shareholders.