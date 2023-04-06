IMF says U.S-China tensions could cost the world about 2% of its output

WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 26: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) building is seen in Washington D.C., United States on December 26, 2022. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The International Monetary Fund said in a Wednesday report that global tensions could disrupt overseas investment and eventually lead to a long-term loss of 2% of the world's gross domestic product.

Companies and policymakers across the globe are exploring ways to make their supply chains more resilient by "moving production home or to trusted countries," the IMF warned in its report, adding that this will lead to fragmenting foreign direct investment.

The IMF pointed to recent bills adopted against the backdrop of rising tensions between the U.S. and China, such as Washington's Chips and Science Act. Japan recently imposed its own restrictions on 23 types of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, joining U.S. efforts to curb China's ability to make advanced chips.

A recent survey conducted by the American Chamber of Commerce in China similarly showed a shift of foreign direct investment away from China. Less than half of its respondents ranked China as a top three investment priority for the first time in 25 years.