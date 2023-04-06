Ron Insana says the Fed appears to be getting the recession it helped cause

U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell arrives for a news conference after the Fed raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on interest rate policy in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2023.

Back in the mid-1970s, Toyota's slogan was, "You asked for it, you got it."

That might be a good slogan for the Federal Reserve today as it appears the Fed asked for, if not engineered, a recession and is about to get it.

With signs the labor market is weakening, service sector activity slowing and consumer spending softening, the economy is teetering on the brink of recession almost exactly six months after the yield curve first inverted.

Job openings, jobless claims and the number of private payroll jobs added in February all were shy of Wall Street expectations.

Layoffs are rising quickly and no longer just at technology and media companies.

CNBC.com's Jeff Cox recently noted that announced layoffs are 396% above year-ago levels.

Anecdotal information is backing up the statistical data that has been hinting at a loosening of a once-tight labor market that the Fed feared would lead to, if not a wage/price spiral, then what economist Jason Furman has described as "wage/price persistence."

McDonald's is paring back, closing its main office for a few days while it delivers pink slips to hundreds of corporate workers. Interestingly, McDonald's notes the layoffs have nothing to do with rising minimum wages.