Investing in Space: Deloitte formalizes its space consulting business, with an eye on growth

Starship prototype 24 is stacked on Super Heavy booster 7 during launch preparations on April 5, 2023 at the company's facility near Brownsville, Texas.

The space industry keeps growing, and global consulting groups aren't ones to be left behind.

This week saw Big 4 firm Deloitte formalize its space consulting services, even as other consulting giants like McKinsey, BCG and Bain compete for pieces of the space pie.

I caught up with Brett Loubert, Deloitte Consulting principal and leader of the new space group's government and public sector efforts, to learn a bit more about how consulting firms are thinking through the sector opportunity.

Space is "increasingly important" to companies and governments, whether they're operating in the domain or not, Loubert said, and there's a "general excitement that it generates both internally and externally." While he noted the genesis of Deloitte Space traces back over 15 years, its formalization now is the culmination of about five years of pushing further into space "to bring together the full breadth of our capabilities."

Loubert breaks the space consulting opportunity into two areas: Space as a mission or business, and space as a growth opportunity. The former represents clients that are designing and launching systems into orbit, or those where their primary product or service is space-based, or have a dedicated business unit focused on space. The latter, however, presents perhaps the more lucrative potential:

"That second group and sort of framing is a way that I think we're getting excited, again, both internally and externally, around not only what the industry looks like today, but what it is enabling for almost every other industry that we operate in," Loubert said.

He added that he feels like a lot of his job is helping "demystify" the question of "what is space," and sees more work to be done in how the space industry is marketing use cases of products and services to other industries.

Asked about the concerns or risks Loubert sees for the sector – such as Virgin Orbit's bankruptcy, consolidation among major satellite communications players, or the difficulty of raising capital in the current macroeconomic environment – he said that space is "like any other industry," with expected "ups and downs." But the biggest difference today is that, while historically governments have generated much of space's growth and innovation, the private sector has taken the baton.

Loubert said general estimates that the space economy could reach $1 trillion by 2040 are "conservative," since that represents a compound annual growth rate of just 5% to 6%.

What you're seeing now, he said, is more and more space companies "closing" the deal.

"I think what you're seeing on the private industry side is a lot of the sort of space business cases are closing or they can be projected to close," Loubert said.

For more on consulting and space, I'll be sitting down on April 18 with McKinsey Senior Partner Ryan Brukardt at Space Symposium in Colorado. See you there!