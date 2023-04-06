Sterling is the best performing G10 currency this year, and strategists remain cautiously optimistic

The City of London is a blend of old and new, with St Paul's Cathedral close to skyscrapers as well as Roman ruins. Shomos Uddin | Moment | Getty Images

LONDON — The British pound is the best performing G-10 (Group of Ten) currency of 2023, and some strategists believe the pound's rally can continue over the medium term. Sterling is up by more than 3% against the dollar since the start of the year, notching a 10-month high on Wednesday, fueled primarily by better-than-expected economic data and a weakened greenback. The pound was roughly unchanged against the dollar on Thursday morning, trading at around $1.2455 near 11:30 a.m. London time. The currency has rebounded spectacularly from the record lows seen in September, after former Prime Minister Liz Truss' disastrous "mini-budget." Deutsche Bank noted that the market came into 2023 too short on sterling, given the excessively gloomy sentiment fueled by bleak economic predictions from the IMF, the Bank of England and the U.K.'s Office for Budget Responsibility — all of which projected lengthy recessions. The British economy has thus far avoided recession and posted stronger-than-expected growth in January. Outlooks from the major economic forecasters have now been upgraded, with the OBR no longer projecting a technical recession — defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth — in 2023. The country's fiscal position has drastically improved, due in large part to a sharp fall in gas prices, and further fiscal support from the government has fed into the growing positivity.

Yet the picture is still not entirely rosy. The U.K. remains the only G-7 major economy not to have recovered its pre-Covid level of output, and inflation is still hovering in double digits. British households continue to contend with high food and energy bills, while workers across a range of sectors have launched mass strike action in recent months amid disputes over conditions and pay. The Bank of England hiked interest rates by 25 basis points to their highest level since 2008, as policymakers grapple with persistently high inflation. The market is pricing around a 63% chance of a further quarter-point hike at the Bank's May meeting. Risks 'skewed to the upside' Deutsche Bank at the start of the year called that cable would hit $1.25 — with that projection nearly met, FX Strategist Shreyas Gopal suggested in a note Wednesday that "most of the good U.K. news is now likely in the price." "The market has converged to our view that UK growth expectations can be upgraded in line with other major economies for this year, though our house view is still more optimistic than the new consensus," Gopal said. "In the micro, the move in the currency over the past month looks a little overdone versus relative rates performance, with the added kicker that the market is still mostly pricing another hike by the BoE at the May meeting but our base case is for a hold." Yet real rate differentials could offer upside for cable over the medium term, since it has been "dislocated and too cheap" for almost a year now, Gopal suggested.

