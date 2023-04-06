These features may 'set you ahead of the competition' when selling your home, research finds

Today's home sellers may be able to command higher prices due to recent increases.

Certain luxury features may help sell your home for more money or faster than expected, according to new research from Zillow.

"If you have these features in your home already, you should definitely flaunt them in your listing description," said Amanda Pendleton, Zillow's home trends expert. "That is going to set you ahead of the competition."

The real estate website evaluated 271 design terms and features included in almost 2 million home sales in 2022. Those that came out on top may add up to about $17,400 on a typical U.S. home.

More from Personal Finance:

Don't fall for these 9 common money myths

U.S. passport delays are months long and may get worse

How to work remotely indefinitely, according to a digital nomad

Two chef-friendly features topped the list of those that helped sell homes for more — steam ovens, which helped push prices up 5.3% over similar homes without them, and pizza ovens, which increased prices by 3.7%.

Other features that rounded out the top 10 included professional appliances, which had price premiums of 3.6%; terrazzo, 2.6%; "she sheds," 2.5%; soapstone, 2.5%; quartz, 2.4%; a modern farmhouse, 2.4%; hurricane or storm shutters, 2.3%; and mid-century design, 2.3%,

Zillow also looked at which features helped sell homes faster than expected.

Doorbell cameras topped that list, helping to sell homes 5.1 days faster. That was followed by soapstone, with a 3.8 day advantage; open shelving, 3.5; heat pumps, 3; fenced yards , 2.9; mid-century, 2.8; hardwood, 2.4; walkability, 2.4; shiplap walling or siding, 2.3; and gas furnaces, 2.3.