Analysts expect a big earnings drop this season. These 14 stocks are set to buck the trend

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
An Amazon Prime truck is pictured as it crosses the George Washington Bridge on Interstate Route 95 during Amazon's two-day "Prime Early Access Sale" shopping event for Amazon members in New York, October 11, 2022.
Mike Segar | Reuters

Wall Street expects a weak first-quarter earnings season, which kicks off next week with results from JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and other major U.S. banks. But more than a dozen Club holdings, including Amazon (AMZN) and Caterpillar (CAT), are projected to buck the trend and grow profits.