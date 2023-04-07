Job growth totals 236,000 in March, near expectations as hiring pace slows

watch now

Nonfarm payrolls rose about in line with expectations in March as the labor market showed increased signs of slowing. The Labor Department reported Friday that payrolls grew by 236,000 for the month, compared to the Dow Jones estimate for 238,000 and below the upwardly revised 326,000 in February. The unemployment rate ticked lower to 3.5%, against expectations that it would hold at 3.6%, with the decrease coming as labor force participation increased to its highest level since before the Covid pandemic.

Though it was close to what economists had expected, the total was the lowest monthly gain since December 2020 and comes amid efforts from the Federal Reserve to slow labor demand in order to cool inflation. Along with the payroll gains came a 0.3% increase in average hourly earnings, pushing the 12-month increase to 4.2%, the lowest level since June 2021. The average work week edged lower to 34.4 hours. "Everything is moving in the right direction," said Julia Pollak, chief economist for ZipRecruiter. "I have never seen a report align with expectations as much today's over the last two years."

Though the stock market is closed for Good Friday, futures rose following the report. Treasury yields also moved higher. Leisure and hospitality led sectors with growth of 72,000 jobs, below the 95,000 pace of the past six months. Government (47,000), professional and business services (39,000) and health care (34,000) also posted solid increases. Retail saw a loss of 15,000 positions. While the February report was revised up from its initially reported 311,000, January's number moved lower to 472,000, a reduction of 32,000 from the last estimate.