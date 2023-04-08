CNBC Investing Club

3 reasons big bank earnings are super important to the stock market in the week ahead

Zev Fima@zevfima
Jamie Dimon, chairman and chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., speaks during the Institute of International Finance (IIF) annual membership meeting in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
Ting Shen | Bloomberg | Getty Images

There are two big watchers on our list for the week ahead, and one of them — believe it or not — is not an inflation reading.