CNBC Investing Club

Exxon Mobil is reportedly interested in buying Pioneer. Here's what it could mean for the Club oil name

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Permian Basin rigs in 2020, when U.S. crude oil production dropped by 3 million a day as Wall Street pressure forced cuts.
Paul Ratje | Afp | Getty Images

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) is an oil stock worth owning on its own merits. But a fresh report that Exxon Mobil (XOM) could acquire the Club holding would likely unlock even more value.