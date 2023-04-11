Japanese trading houses rise as Warren Buffett says he plans on buying more

Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., in Iwaki City, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan in 2011.

Shares of Japanese trading houses rose in Tuesday afternoon trade after Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway , said he plans to increase his holdings.

In an interview with Nikkei, Buffett said he is considering additional investment in five major Japanese trading houses, adding that he was "very proud" of his existing investments in them.

Shares of Mitsubishi Corp. rose 2.7% in Japan's afternoon trade, Mitsui & Co. gained 2.6%, Itochu Corp climbed 2.5% and Marubeni Corp. advanced 3.7%. Sumitomo Corp. also rose 2.7%.

Buffett told Nikkei that he is planning to meet with the companies later in the week "to really just have a discussion around their businesses and emphasize our support," according to the report.