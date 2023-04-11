CarMax soars on its earnings beat. Here's how the pros are playing it

Market Movers rounded up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts on CarMax throughout the day. The pros, including Jim Cramer , discussed CarMax on Tuesday. Shares ended the session 9.6% higher after the company reported a huge beat on earnings for its fiscal fourth-quarter before the opening bell. Jenny Harrington, CEO of Gilman Hill Asset Management, owns CarMax . She said she believes the stock was "oversold, overly discounted." The car retailer was the biggest winner in the S & P 500 Tuesday.