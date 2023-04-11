Google TV gets 800 free channels

Google announced that starting Tuesday it's adding more than 800 free channels to its Google TV app on the Chromecast streaming device and select TVs made by Sony, CL, Hisense and Philips.

Google's aggregation of several existing free TV services like Fox's Tubi, Paramount Global's Pluto TV and Haystack News is a move to differentiate its streaming operating interface from competitors, including Roku , Apple and Amazon . And it may help attract people to Google's platform who otherwise don't want to pay for streaming services.

The Alphabet unit said it is integrating free channels into the "Live" tab where users will see content from channels like NBC, ABC, CBS and FOX.

The service is launching in the U.S. on all Google TV devices. Eligible Android TV devices will be able to access the new TV guide and free channels later this year.